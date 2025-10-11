Left Menu

India's Para Athletes Shine Despite Controversy at World Championships

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya celebrated India's best performance at the World Para-Athletics Championships with cash awards, despite controversy surrounding sprinter Simran Sharma. India secured 22 medals including six golds, marking a significant achievement. The Ministry lauded the athletes for their determination and record-breaking performances in this historic event.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded India's para-athletes at the World Para-Athletics Championships, presenting over Rs 1.09 crore in cash awards despite a shadow cast by a doping controversy involving sprinter Simran Sharma.

India clinched 22 medals, including six golds, achieving its best-ever performance in the event's history. Mandaviya hailed the athletes' dedication, referring to them as 'Power Athletes of Bharat' for their inspiring achievements.

The Championships, hosted in New Delhi, marked the largest para-sport event in India, drawing praise for its execution and facilities from global sports leaders. The event also highlighted India's growing prominence in hosting major international sports competitions.

