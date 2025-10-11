Thrilling Women's World Cup Clash: Sri Lanka vs. England
The Women's World Cup match on Saturday saw an intense clash between Sri Lanka and England. England, batting first, managed a total of 253 for 9 wickets in 50 overs. Top performers included Nat Sciver-Brunt with a century, while Inoka Ranaweera impressed with her bowling, claiming three wickets.
In a thrilling Women's World Cup encounter, England faced off against Sri Lanka on Saturday. The match proved to be a nail-biter as both teams showcased their cricket prowess.
England's batting lineup had its moments of brilliance with Nat Sciver-Brunt leading the charge, scoring a remarkable 117 runs. Despite wickets falling at regular intervals, England managed to amass a total of 253 for the loss of 9 wickets over the span of 50 overs.
On the bowling front, Sri Lanka's Inoka Ranaweera stood out with an impressive three-wicket haul. Other notable contributions came from Udeshika Prabodhani and Sugandika Kumari, both taking two wickets each.
