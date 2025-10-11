Shooting League of India: A New Era Dawns for Indian Shooting Sport

The highly anticipated Shooting League of India (SLI) is poised to debut in early 2026, offering an immersive experience for athletes, franchises, and fans. The revised schedule seeks better alignment with global shooting calendars, as conceptualized by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

During a visit to Mumbai, NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo met franchise owners to discuss preparations. 'Meeting the owners was exhilarating,' Deo declared. 'This league represents the future of Indian shooting with its unique format, expected to drive technological advancements and boost the sport's global reach.'

Franchise leaders Gaurav Agarwal and Zahir Hawa echoed the excitement, viewing SLI as a platform for long-term growth. They stressed the need for shooter support and development, with plans for training centers and grassroots initiatives to make shooting accessible and foster a new generation of champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)