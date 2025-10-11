Left Menu

Shooting League of India: A New Era Dawns for Indian Shooting Sport

The inaugural Shooting League of India, scheduled for early 2026, promises an enhanced sporting experience, aligning with international shooting calendars. Spearheaded by the NRAI, the league aims to blend sports excellence with entertainment and grassroots development, fostering a vibrant shooting culture in India through technological innovation and extensive participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 23:43 IST
Shooting League of India: A New Era Dawns for Indian Shooting Sport
SLI Logo (Photo: SLI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated Shooting League of India (SLI) is poised to debut in early 2026, offering an immersive experience for athletes, franchises, and fans. The revised schedule seeks better alignment with global shooting calendars, as conceptualized by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

During a visit to Mumbai, NRAI President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo met franchise owners to discuss preparations. 'Meeting the owners was exhilarating,' Deo declared. 'This league represents the future of Indian shooting with its unique format, expected to drive technological advancements and boost the sport's global reach.'

Franchise leaders Gaurav Agarwal and Zahir Hawa echoed the excitement, viewing SLI as a platform for long-term growth. They stressed the need for shooter support and development, with plans for training centers and grassroots initiatives to make shooting accessible and foster a new generation of champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Outcry Over Female Journalists' Exclusion Highlights Gender Discrimination

Outcry Over Female Journalists' Exclusion Highlights Gender Discrimination

 India
2
Akhilesh Yadav Vows to Protect Jai Prakash Narayan Centre Amid Controversy

Akhilesh Yadav Vows to Protect Jai Prakash Narayan Centre Amid Controversy

 India
3
Tragic Tides: Migrant Bodies Found on Libyan Coastline

Tragic Tides: Migrant Bodies Found on Libyan Coastline

 Libya
4
Trade Tensions Boil Over: US-China Economic Standoff Resurfaces

Trade Tensions Boil Over: US-China Economic Standoff Resurfaces

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025