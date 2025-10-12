Left Menu

Italy's World Cup Dreams Rekindled with Crucial Win Over Estonia

Italy's victory over Estonia has improved their chances of reaching the World Cup playoffs. Goals from Moise Kean, Mateo Retegui, and Francesco Pio Esposito secured a 3-1 win. Despite previous failures, Italy is now better positioned for the playoffs as they prepare to face Israel next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2025 03:04 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 03:04 IST
Italy's World Cup Dreams Rekindled with Crucial Win Over Estonia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy revived their World Cup playoff aspirations with a significant 3-1 win against Estonia on Saturday, fueled by the efforts of Moise Kean, Mateo Retegui, and Francesco Pio Esposito.

Having missed the last two World Cups, Italy's road to qualification has been rocky. However, as Norway dominated Israel 5-0, Italy's victory places them in a competitive spot, trailing the group leaders by six points but holding a crucial game in hand.

Coach Gennaro Gattuso expressed optimism post-match, emphasizing the squad's positive trajectory. The upcoming match against Israel is pivotal, with Italy poised to solidify their standing and potentially secure a playoff berth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in Sharm el-Sheikh: Qatari Diplomats Perish in Crash

Tragic Loss in Sharm el-Sheikh: Qatari Diplomats Perish in Crash

 Egypt
2
Iraq's Narrow Win Over Indonesia Revives World Cup Dreams

Iraq's Narrow Win Over Indonesia Revives World Cup Dreams

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment to Illinois

Court Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment to Illinois

 Global
4
Tragic Diplomatic Loss at Sharm el-Sheikh

Tragic Diplomatic Loss at Sharm el-Sheikh

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025