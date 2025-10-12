Italy's World Cup Dreams Rekindled with Crucial Win Over Estonia

Italy revived their World Cup playoff aspirations with a significant 3-1 win against Estonia on Saturday, fueled by the efforts of Moise Kean, Mateo Retegui, and Francesco Pio Esposito.

Having missed the last two World Cups, Italy's road to qualification has been rocky. However, as Norway dominated Israel 5-0, Italy's victory places them in a competitive spot, trailing the group leaders by six points but holding a crucial game in hand.

Coach Gennaro Gattuso expressed optimism post-match, emphasizing the squad's positive trajectory. The upcoming match against Israel is pivotal, with Italy poised to solidify their standing and potentially secure a playoff berth.

