Left Menu

Indian Debut Triumph: Dean Mascarenhas Shines in French Rallying

Dean Mascarenhas showcased an outstanding performance in his European rally debut by finishing second in the Rally4 class. Partnered with co-driver Gabriel Morales, they navigated the demanding French Gravel Rally in a Peugeot, gaining motivation for future races.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Millau | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:06 IST
Indian Debut Triumph: Dean Mascarenhas Shines in French Rallying
  • Country:
  • France

Indian rally driver Dean Mascarenhas delivered a remarkable performance in his European debut, securing a second-place finish in the Rally4 class at the 41st Rallye Terre des Cardabelles, a well-regarded French Gravel Rally.

Teaming up with experienced Brazilian co-driver Gabriel Morales, Mascarenhas maneuvered a Peugeot 208 GT Line through the challenging FRC4 group's Rally4 category. The duo completed the course in 1 hour, 37 minutes, and 43.4 seconds, placing 36th overall out of 122 starters. Notably, they performed admirably in one of France's most demanding gravel rallies, which saw 40 retirements and only 82 vehicles reaching the finish line on Sunday night.

Despite facing unfamiliar super-fast and technical stages, Mascarenhas remained undaunted. Reflecting on his debut, he remarked, "The stages were different from what I'm used to in India, making this the toughest rally I've ever competed in." Their success offers significant motivation for future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
COP30: A Call for Adaptation and Real Climate Action

COP30: A Call for Adaptation and Real Climate Action

 India
2
Student Activist Seeks Interim Bail for Bihar Elections

Student Activist Seeks Interim Bail for Bihar Elections

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Goes Global: UAE Roadshows Ahead of CII Summit

Andhra Pradesh Goes Global: UAE Roadshows Ahead of CII Summit

 India
4
Controversy Surrounds Safety of Lord Jagannath's Treasury: Opposition Raises Alarm

Controversy Surrounds Safety of Lord Jagannath's Treasury: Opposition Raises...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025