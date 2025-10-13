Left Menu

Teen Prodigy Nishchay Smashes Records at Junior Athletics Championships

At the 40th National Junior Athletics Championships, Haryana's teenage discus thrower Nishchay achieved a record-breaking throw to win gold in the boys' U-18 category. His performance has positioned him as a top contender for the World U20 Championships. Rajasthan's Vishal Kumar and Madhya Pradesh's Usman Ali Khan completed the podium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:43 IST
Teen Prodigy Nishchay Smashes Records at Junior Athletics Championships
Nishchay

In a stunning display, Haryana's 17-year-old discus thrower Nishchay shattered the meet record to capture the boys' U-18 gold at the 40th National Junior Athletics Championships.

His throw of 63.69 meters eclipsed the previous record of 60.17 meters set last year, establishing him as a formidable national contender.

Rajasthan's Vishal Kumar secured silver with a 60.90 meters throw, while Madhya Pradesh's Usman Ali Khan claimed bronze. This performance positions Nishchay among the leading candidates for the World U20 Championships in Oregon, USA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

Struggling to Save Our Forests: A Race Against Time to 2030

 Global
2
Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

Trade Wars on Waves: U.S. and China Clash Over Port Fees

 Global
3
SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

SpaceX's Starship: A New Leap Towards Reusable Rocketry

 Global
4
Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave, media advisor to CM Rajiv Jaitly confirms.

Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide' case: DGP Shatrujeet Kapur sent on leave, me...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025