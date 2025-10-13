Teen Prodigy Nishchay Smashes Records at Junior Athletics Championships

In a stunning display, Haryana's 17-year-old discus thrower Nishchay shattered the meet record to capture the boys' U-18 gold at the 40th National Junior Athletics Championships.

His throw of 63.69 meters eclipsed the previous record of 60.17 meters set last year, establishing him as a formidable national contender.

Rajasthan's Vishal Kumar secured silver with a 60.90 meters throw, while Madhya Pradesh's Usman Ali Khan claimed bronze. This performance positions Nishchay among the leading candidates for the World U20 Championships in Oregon, USA.

(With inputs from agencies.)