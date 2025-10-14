Left Menu

McLaren Boss Zak Brown Refutes Allegations Over Oscar Piastri Signing Controversy

McLaren boss Zak Brown has rejected claims that he opposed signing Formula One star Oscar Piastri as a rookie. The allegations were made by IndyCar champion Alex Palou during a court hearing. Brown aims to set the record straight amidst McLaren's battle in the Formula One championship.

Updated: 14-10-2025 06:05 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 06:05 IST
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has strongly refuted claims suggesting his opposition to signing current Formula One leader Oscar Piastri as a rookie driver. These accusations emerged from a court hearing where former IndyCar champion Alex Palou alleged that Brown was not responsible for hiring the Australian driver.

Speaking ahead of the U.S. Grand Prix in Texas, Brown labeled the allegations as 'ludicrous.' The controversy arises as Piastri leads the championship with a 22-point margin over teammate Lando Norris, amid whispers of McLaren favoring the British driver.

Despite the drama, Brown expressed confidence in Piastri and Norris, describing them as the best driver pairing in F1. Meanwhile, McLaren is pursuing a $20 million claim against Palou, while Piastri prepares to address the media in Austin about the ongoing situation.

