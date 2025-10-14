Left Menu

Marcus Rashford: On the Path to Becoming an Elite Soccer Player

England coach Thomas Tuchel praises Marcus Rashford's potential to become a top player but stresses the need for better performance on the pitch. Rashford, currently on loan at Barcelona, has impressed in training but needs to improve his goal involvement to truly reach his potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 08:24 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 08:24 IST
Marcus Rashford: On the Path to Becoming an Elite Soccer Player
Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford, currently on loan at Barcelona, has received commendations for his potential to become one of the world's best soccer players. However, England coach Thomas Tuchel emphasizes the need for improved statistics to match his showing in training.

Despite a strong start in Spain with three goals and five assists in ten appearances, Rashford's performance must reach personal excellence consistently, Tuchel commented on Monday. Rashford, with 18 goals for England, shows great skill on the pitch, but Tuchel believes he needs to regularly demonstrate his capabilities at club and international levels.

As England prepares to face Latvia in a World Cup qualifier, securing a place in next year's finals, the spotlight is on Rashford to deliver and fulfill his high potential aspirations.

TRENDING

1
Govt is going to bring about 'big changes' in functioning of 'Black Cat' commando force NSG: Amit Shah.

Govt is going to bring about 'big changes' in functioning of 'Black Cat' com...

 India
2
Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

 India
3
Dramatic Capture in Double Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Shot in Escape Attempt

Dramatic Capture in Double Murder Case: Alleged Mastermind Shot in Escape At...

 India
4
Opposition Leaders Unite to Address Electoral Concerns in Maharashtra

Opposition Leaders Unite to Address Electoral Concerns in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025