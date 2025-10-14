Marcus Rashford, currently on loan at Barcelona, has received commendations for his potential to become one of the world's best soccer players. However, England coach Thomas Tuchel emphasizes the need for improved statistics to match his showing in training.

Despite a strong start in Spain with three goals and five assists in ten appearances, Rashford's performance must reach personal excellence consistently, Tuchel commented on Monday. Rashford, with 18 goals for England, shows great skill on the pitch, but Tuchel believes he needs to regularly demonstrate his capabilities at club and international levels.

As England prepares to face Latvia in a World Cup qualifier, securing a place in next year's finals, the spotlight is on Rashford to deliver and fulfill his high potential aspirations.