Australia's Squad Shuffles Ahead of India ODI Series

Australia's cricket team is undergoing significant lineup changes ahead of their ODI series against India starting Sunday. Notably, wicketkeeper Josh Inglis and leg-spinner Adam Zampa will miss the opening match due to a calf injury and family commitments, respectively.

Josh Philippe steps in as wicketkeeper, given Alex Carey's prioritization of a Sheffield Shield match. Philippe returns in form with impressive scores in recent tours, making this his first ODI since Australia's 2021 West Indies tour.

On the spin front, Matthew Kuhnemann could debut his ODI appearance since 2022 to strengthen the team alongside Matt Short and Cooper Connolly. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc will spearhead the bowling attack, maintaining readiness for the Ashes under interim captain Mitchell Marsh.

