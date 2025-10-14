Warner Backs Young Talent Konstas for Ashes Opener

Australian cricket legend David Warner has thrown his weight behind young batsman Sam Konstas, urging selectors to pick him for the opening Ashes Test in Perth against England on November 21. Konstas, who dazzled cricket fans with a memorable debut against India, now carries the expectations of his country.

Despite struggling for consistency, posting just 50 runs in six innings during the West Indies tour, Konstas showed glimpses of his potential with scores of 109, 27*, 49, and 3 against India A. Warner believes persisting with Konstas is the right move, saying, 'I don't think we've seen exactly what Sam Konstas can do.'

Warner, who prefers Marnus Labuschagne at number three, dismissed suggestions of Labuschagne opening alongside Usman Khawaja. Citing his experience, Warner emphasized the need for Konstas to embrace his natural game against England's formidable fast-bowling attack, which includes stars like Mark Wood and Jofra Archer.

(With inputs from agencies.)