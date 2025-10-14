Left Menu

Joe Root Aims to Break Century Drought in Australia for The Ashes

Joe Root, former England captain, is set to break his century drought in Australia during the upcoming Ashes series in Perth. With nine half-centuries in Australia and significant experience, Root is optimistic about contributing to England's success despite not having the captaincy's burden.

Updated: 14-10-2025 10:31 IST
Joe Root is determined to end his 27-test innings century drought in Australia as he gears up for the upcoming Ashes series starting in Perth next month. Despite his struggle, the former England captain remains confident due to his experience and recent form.

Root, now relieved of his captaincy duties to focus solely on his batting, has scored over 4,000 runs and 16 centuries since. The 34-year-old told Sky Sports that his lack of captaincy allows him to focus on contributing to his team's success.

Bolstered by England's promising resources, Root is optimistic about regaining the Ashes urn, last claimed by England in 2015. With the series opener on November 21 in Perth, Root anticipates playing a crucial role for his team.

