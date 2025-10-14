Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Showdown at ICC Women's World Cup

Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka's cricket captain, won the toss and chose to bat first against New Zealand during their ICC Women's World Cup match on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka made two player substitutions by including Piumi Wathsala Badalge and Malki Madara in their lineup. Meanwhile, New Zealand introduced Bree Illing to replace fast bowler Lea Tahuhu.

Sri Lanka aims to recover from an 89-run loss to England, with Athapaththu emphasizing the need for positive play and a pressure-free performance on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)