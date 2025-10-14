Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Showdown at ICC Women's World Cup
Sri Lanka's cricket captain Chamari Athapaththu opted to bat first against New Zealand at the ICC Women's World Cup. Sri Lanka made two player changes, while New Zealand introduced Bree Illing. Despite previous defeat to England, Athapaththu stresses the importance of positive play in this critical match.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 14-10-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 14:48 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka's cricket captain, won the toss and chose to bat first against New Zealand during their ICC Women's World Cup match on Tuesday.
Sri Lanka made two player substitutions by including Piumi Wathsala Badalge and Malki Madara in their lineup. Meanwhile, New Zealand introduced Bree Illing to replace fast bowler Lea Tahuhu.
Sri Lanka aims to recover from an 89-run loss to England, with Athapaththu emphasizing the need for positive play and a pressure-free performance on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement