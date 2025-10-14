Left Menu

Joby Mathew Shines at Para Powerlifting World Championships with Bronze

Veteran para powerlifter Joby Mathew clinched bronze at the Para Powerlifting World Championships in Cairo. Despite an initial setback, Mathew successfully lifted 152kg to surpass his personal best. This marks his second World Championship medal, adding to his bronze from Dubai 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:54 IST
India's veteran para powerlifter, Joby Mathew, has once again made his mark on the world stage by clinching a bronze medal at the Para Powerlifting World Championships held in Cairo, Egypt. His achievement came in the prestigious Legend (Masters) category, showcasing his enduring talent and determination.

After an initial setback with an invalid opening lift of 147kg, Mathew pushed himself further, raising the bar to 148kg and executing the lift flawlessly in his second attempt. Riding the wave of this accomplishment, he successfully lifted 152kg, surpassing his previous personal best of 150kg from the Beijing World Cup just two months prior.

The gold medal was secured by Thailand's Phongsakon Chumchai with a lift of 162kg, while Peru's Neil Gracia took silver with a lift of 161kg. This bronze marks Mathew's second World Championship medal, following his success in Dubai 2023, where he competed in the 59kg weight category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

