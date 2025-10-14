Abhimanyu Easwaran Focuses on Leading Bengal in Ranji Trophy Amid Test Oversight

Abhimanyu Easwaran, recently overlooked for India's Test series against the West Indies and South Africa, is channeling his focus on captaining Bengal in their Ranji Trophy opener against Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens.

Having been part of India's tour of England without playing a match, Easwaran now prepares for his second term as Bengal's captain, after leading the team to the Ranji finals in the 2019-20 season.

With a rigorous training regimen, Easwaran is motivated and ready to perform, emphasizing clarity and communication. Bengal coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla highlights Mohammed Shami's full recovery and fitness as an advantage for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)