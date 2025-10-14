Left Menu

India Secures Future Despite Sixth Place Finish at Asian Table Tennis Championships

India's men's table tennis team finished sixth at the Asian Table Tennis Championships, losing 0-3 to the Republic of Korea. They secured a place in the 2027 Champions Division. The Indian women's team lost 1-3 to DPR Korea, with Yashaswini Ghorpade providing the only win in their campaign.

Updated: 14-10-2025 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's aspirations at the Asian Table Tennis Championships concluded with the men's team finishing in sixth place after a 0-3 defeat against South Korea in their final classification match on Tuesday.

Despite the defeat, India successfully secured a spot in the 2027 Champions Division thanks to their performance throughout the tournament. In the earlier classification match, India triumphed 3-2 over DPR Korea, signalling a positive yet challenging campaign. Strategic decisions saw younger players like Snehit Suravajjula and Payas Jain promoted for the playoff, while senior players rested.

The women's team saw a different fate, bowing out 1-3 to DPR Korea. The team, led by Kim Kum Yong's exceptional defensive skills, outmaneuvered India, putting up a tough resistance. Yashaswini Ghorpade managed to clinch a win against Pak Su Gyong, yet it was not enough to reverse their exit from the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

