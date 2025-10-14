Left Menu

England's Fiery Batting Lineup Eyes Ashes Glory in Australia

England haven't won an Ashes test in Australia for 15 years but hopes are high for the upcoming series. With Ben Stokes' leadership and a strong batting lineup, England aims to reclaim victory against a vulnerable Australia. Cook emphasizes the Crawley-Duckett partnership as a key advantage.

England has faced a long drought of victories in Ashes test matches on Australian soil, a streak that stretches back nearly 15 years. However, the team remains hopeful about their chances in the upcoming series scheduled next month in Perth.

Former England captain Alastair Cook highlighted the potential of the current lineup under the leadership of captain Ben Stokes. He suggested that England's aggressive batting style could unsettle an Australian team perceived as its weakest in over a decade.

The key to potential success lies in the opening partnership between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, Cook suggests. Their aggressive play and ability to dictate the tempo could be a game-changer against Australia. Cook also advised against dropping Ollie Pope, stressing the importance of stability in the lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

