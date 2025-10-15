Left Menu

Trump Threatens to Relocate 2026 World Cup Matches Amidst Boston Controversy

President Donald Trump has threatened to relocate World Cup matches set for Boston in 2026, following his comments on unrest he claimed has overtaken Boston. Despite Boston's contract with FIFA, Trump suggested changes should be considered in response to perceived unsafe conditions in host cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 02:26 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has sparked controversy by threatening to relocate World Cup matches scheduled for next year in Boston, amid comments regarding apparent unrest in the city.

Boston is one of the confirmed host cities for the 2026 World Cup, which the US will co-host with Mexico and Canada. Trump took aim at the city's mayor, Michelle Wu, labeling her as 'intelligent' yet 'radical left,' while suggesting that parts of Boston had been overtaken by recent disturbances.

His remarks came after a pro-Palestinian protest in Boston resulted in multiple arrests and injuries to four police officers. However, FIFA confirmed that altering the hosting plan would be logistically and legally challenging. Trump's threats highlight growing political tension around the global sporting event.

