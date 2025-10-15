Left Menu

Italy's World Cup Hopefuls: A Triumphant Win Amidst Tensions

Italy secured a crucial 3-0 victory over Israel, bolstering their World Cup playoff prospects. Despite political tensions at a pro-Palestinian march, Italy remains focused on their path, aiming to close the gap with Norway in Group I. Key goals from Retegui and Mancini highlight their potential.

Italy's World Cup Hopefuls: A Triumphant Win Amidst Tensions
Italy clinched a decisive 3-0 victory over Israel on Tuesday at home, significantly improving their chances for a World Cup playoff spot. A Mateo Retegui double and a late Gianluca Mancini goal sealed the win amid tensions with demonstrators at a nearby pro-Palestinian march.

Italy, who failed to qualify for the last two World Cups, sit in second place in Group I with 15 points, trailing Norway by three points. With two games remaining, their playoff hopes hinge on upcoming fixtures against Moldova and Norway.

After the match in Udine, Coach Gennaro Gattuso expressed satisfaction with the team's performance, noting Italy played a crucial game well amid a challenging environment. Despite disturbances outside the stadium, the team's morale remains high as they prepare for pivotal matches ahead.

