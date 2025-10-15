Italy's World Cup Hopefuls: A Triumphant Win Amidst Tensions

Italy clinched a decisive 3-0 victory over Israel on Tuesday at home, significantly improving their chances for a World Cup playoff spot. A Mateo Retegui double and a late Gianluca Mancini goal sealed the win amid tensions with demonstrators at a nearby pro-Palestinian march.

Italy, who failed to qualify for the last two World Cups, sit in second place in Group I with 15 points, trailing Norway by three points. With two games remaining, their playoff hopes hinge on upcoming fixtures against Moldova and Norway.

After the match in Udine, Coach Gennaro Gattuso expressed satisfaction with the team's performance, noting Italy played a crucial game well amid a challenging environment. Despite disturbances outside the stadium, the team's morale remains high as they prepare for pivotal matches ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)