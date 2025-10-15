Fan Banter: Tuchel's Jovial Response to England Supporters in Riga

On a rainy Tuesday in Riga, England's head coach, Thomas Tuchel, shrugged off light-hearted jabs from fans as his team triumphed 5-0 over Latvia. Following his earlier criticism of fan engagement at Wembley Stadium during a match against Wales, Tuesday's traveling supporters responded with spirited humor.

During the game, enthusiastic England fans joyfully chanted 'Are we loud enough for you?' at Tuchel, previously the manager of Chelsea. Acknowledging their jest, Tuchel humorously admitted, 'I got a bit of stick today, so fair enough.' He later commended their creativity and described it as typical British humor.

Tuchel expressed appreciation for the vibrant support shown in Riga, noting its significance as England prepares for the upcoming World Cup. He remains confident that upcoming matches, particularly in America, will also enjoy exceptional fan backing.