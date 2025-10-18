Motor racing-Verstappen takes U.S. Grand Prix sprint pole in Austin

Red Bull's four-times world champion Max Verstappen took pole position for the U.S. Grand Prix sprint race on Friday with McLaren's title contenders Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri completing the top three. Verstappen lapped the Circuit of the Americas with a best time of one minute 32.143 seconds after Norris had set the pace in the first two phases and also the weekend's sole practice session.

Norris was 0.071 slower than Verstappen, who has beaten both McLaren drivers in the last three regular grands prix but remains 63 points behind championship leader Piastri. With eight points on offer to the winner of Saturday's 100km race, he and Norris -- 22 points behind Piastri -- both have a good chance to reduce the gap to the Australian who was three tenths slower than Norris.

McLaren have already won the constructors' championship for the second year in a row and are chasing the team's first drivers' title since seven times champion Lewis Hamilton opened his account in 2008.

