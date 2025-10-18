Left Menu

Motor racing-McLarens collide in U.S. GP sprint, both out

McLaren's Formula One title contenders Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris collided and retired from the U.S. Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday. Piastri's car was hit by Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg at the first corner and pitched onto Norris, who had been on the front row of the grid.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 22:51 IST
Motor racing-McLarens collide in U.S. GP sprint, both out

McLaren's Formula One title contenders Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris collided and retired from the U.S. Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday.

Piastri's car was hit by Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg at the first corner and pitched onto Norris, who had been on the front row of the grid. The safety car was deployed, with debris across the track, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen leading the 19 lap race at Austin's Circuit of the Americas and eight points going to the winner.

"Someone just wiped me out, I'm out," said Norris, who stopped on track. Piastri, 22 points clear of his teammate at the top of the standings, made it back to the pit lane but retired with a broken suspension.

"That was terrible. Neither of our drivers to blame there," McLaren boss Zak Brown told Sky Sports television. "That's some amateur-hour driving by some drivers up there at the front, whacked out two guys.

"I want to see the replay again but clearly Nico Hulkenberg drove into Oscar and he had no business being where he was, he went into his left-rear tyre."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
'Too voluminous and bulky': Delhi court dismisses bail plea in POCSO case

'Too voluminous and bulky': Delhi court dismisses bail plea in POCSO case

 India
2
UPDATE 7-Israel to keep border crossing closed as it trades accusations of ceasefire violation with Hamas

UPDATE 7-Israel to keep border crossing closed as it trades accusations of c...

 Global
3
Banjara activist launches indefinite fast on charpoy in Jalna for ST status demand

Banjara activist launches indefinite fast on charpoy in Jalna for ST status ...

 India
4
Ensure stringent action against those targeting women online: Odisha CM to police

Ensure stringent action against those targeting women online: Odisha CM to p...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025