Nico Paz powers Como past Juventus and puts Real Madrid on alert for buy back

At this rate, it's only a matter of time before Real Madrid buys back Nico Paz from Como.

The 21-year-old Argentina playmaker scored one goal and set up another as Como beat visiting Juventus 2-0 in Serie A on Sunday to hand the Bianconeri their first loss of the season.

A product of Madrid's youth system, Paz was sold by the Spanish power to Como last year with a clause that allows it to re-acquire him by June 2027 — or after this season.

With four goals and four assists, Paz has been involved in eight of Como's nine scores this season.

The only other players in Europe's top five leagues with such numbers are Vinícius Júnior (five goals and four assists for Real Madrid) and Luis Díaz (five goals and four assists for Bayern Munich).

"I can understand when a player has the hunger and right focus to get to the top — or if it's just momentary,'' Como coach Cesc Fabregas said. ''Nico can go as far as he wants to. He's got the talent and the physical qualities." Both goals against Juventus were highlight-worthy.

Four minutes in, Paz provided a perfect cross on a set play for Marc-Oliver Kempf to redirect in following a corner.

Then toward the end of the second half, Paz gathered a long ball on a counterattack, cut inside and drilled a curving shot into the far corner without even looking at the goal.

Madrid will certainly have been watching, since it faces Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Also watching, from the stands in Como, were former Arsenal coach and striker Arsene Wenger and Thierry Henry, respectively. Fabregas, who was serving the second match of a two-game suspension for protests, played with Henry under Wenger at the London club.

Como moved level on points with Juventus, three points behind leaders Inter Milan, Napoli and Roma.

Later, AC Milan had a chance to reclaim the lead with a victory over winless Fiorentina at the San Siro.

Juventus, meanwhile, has not won in more than a month — since edging Inter 4-3 on Sept. 13.

It was Como's first victory over Juventus in nearly 75 years — since 1952 — ending a 23-match winless run.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)