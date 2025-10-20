Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen takes dominant U.S. win, Piastri fifth

Verstappen also won the Saturday sprint from pole position at Austin's Circuit of the Americas, while the McLarens collided and retired, on a perfect weekend for the four-times world champion.

Reuters | Austin | Updated: 20-10-2025 02:14 IST
Red Bull's Max Verstappen dominated the U.S. Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday, leading every lap to take another significant chunk out of Oscar Piastri's Formula One championship lead. McLaren's Piastri finished fifth with his teammate and closest rival Lando Norris second after passing Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, last year's winner, five laps from the chequered flag.

Piastri now leads Britain's Norris by 14 points with five rounds and two sprints remaining, while Verstappen has slashed his gap to the Australian to 40 after being 104 behind at the end of August. Verstappen also won the Saturday sprint from pole position at Austin's Circuit of the Americas, while the McLarens collided and retired, on a perfect weekend for the four-times world champion.

