George Springer in Blue Jays' lineup for ALCS Game 6

With his team facing a must-win scenario, Toronto Blue Jays veteran George Springer will be in the lineup for Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the visiting Seattle Mariners on Sunday evening. Springer, who departed Game 5 after being struck on the right knee by a Bryan Woo pitch in the seventh inning on Friday, will be back in his customary lead-off spot and serve as the designated hitter for the Blue Jays.

Packers' RB Josh Jacobs active vs. Cardinals; QB Kyler Murray sits again

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs will be active for Sunday's game at the Arizona Cardinals. Jacobs (illness/calf) was listed as questionable, but was a full participant in practice on Friday. He warmed up on the field and will be in the Packers' backfield for the game.

Thunder pick up options on Cason Wallace, Nikola Topic

The reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder picked up the fourth-year option on guard Cason Wallace and the third-year option on guard Nikola Topic on Sunday. Wallace, 21, will earn $7.42 million for the 2026-27 season, while Topic will receive $5.43 million for the same campaign.

Panthers QB Bryce Young (ankle) ruled out vs. Jets

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was ruled out in the third quarter of Sunday afternoon's 13-6 win over the New York Jets at East Rutherford, N.J., with a right ankle injury. Young, who threw a second-quarter pass for the game's only touchdown through three quarters, completed 15 of 25 passes for 138 yards. He was injured on a third-quarter sack by Jets defensive tackle Jowon Briggs.

Florida fires coach Billy Napier, names Billy Gonzales interim

Florida has fired head coach Billy Napier in the midst of his fourth season in Gainesville, the school announced on Sunday. In a statement from the athletic director, the school cited the team's upcoming bye week as being reason to make the move now.

Jets (0-7) not naming QB1 after benching Justin Fields

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn wanted to give the team a chance to stage a comeback, but his call at quarterback largely produced more of the same on Sunday as New York slid to 0-7. With the Panthers leading 10-3 at halftime, Glenn made the move to backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor and benched starter Justin Fields.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on benching: 'Not proud of where I am'

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was reflective when questioned about his performance immediately after Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Tagovailoa threw three interceptions at Cleveland and mustered only 100 passing yards with 12 completions and a career-worst passer rating of 24.1.

Reports: Former All-Pro RB Doug Martin dead at 36

Former NFL All-Pro running back and Boise State star Doug Martin is dead at the age of 36, multiple outlets reported on Sunday. TMZ and FOX were among the media organizations to confirm the news with people close to Martin on Sunday. A statement from his family provided to FOX read: "It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time."

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (hamstring) questionable to return vs. Cowboys

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is questionable to return with a right hamstring injury he sustained early in the third quarter Sunday against the host Dallas Cowboys. On first-and-10 at the Dallas 39, Daniels dropped back and was sacked by Shemar James, fumbling the ball while being pulled down with Dallas recovering. Daniels was slow to get up and limping as he left the field and went to the medical tent with 11:47 remaining in the quarter.

Remember me? Rashee Rice stars in KC return

Wide receiver Rashee Rice scored two touchdowns in his first game in more than a year, putting quarterback Patrick Mahomes back in his comfort zone in the Chiefs' 31-0 victory over the Raiders on Sunday. Rice caught seven passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns, debuting in 2025 following a six-game suspension for off-field conduct related to his role in a drag-racing incident in Texas. His 2024 season ended with a torn ACL last September.

