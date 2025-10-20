Thunder Eye Back-to-Back NBA Titles as James Faces Early Setback

The Oklahoma City Thunder is set to embark on a rare quest for consecutive NBA championships when the 2025–26 season begins on Tuesday. However, fans eager to witness LeBron James in his record-setting 23rd season will have to wait, as he is sidelined with sciatica until mid-November.

NBA analyst Tim Legler identifies Oklahoma City as the frontrunner in a strong Western Conference. With MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rising stars like Chet Holmgren, the Thunder are well-placed to defend their title against contending teams such as the Timberwolves, Warriors, and Clippers.

In the West, the Timberwolves and Warriors are in the championship mix, while the East opens up due to injuries to star players. The NBA's 80th regular season kicks off and runs through April 12, promising excitement and fierce competition across both conferences.

(With inputs from agencies.)