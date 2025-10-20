Afghanistan U-19 Cricket Squad Gears Up for India's Youth Tri-Series

Left Menu

The Afghanistan Under-19 cricket team will tour India for a Youth Tri-Series from November 17-30, featuring matches against India U-19 'A' and 'B'. This tour serves as preparation for the U-19 Asia Cup and ICC World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed on Monday that its Under-19 national team is set to visit India for a Youth Tri-Series. The event, involving India U-19 'A' and 'B' teams, will take place in Bengaluru from November 17 to 30.

The series kicks off with India U-19 'A' taking on India U-19 'B', followed by Afghanistan's debut against India U-19 'B' on November 19. The teams will compete in a double round-robin format, and the top two will advance to the final on November 30.

This tour is part of Afghanistan's preparation for the ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup and the ICC U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2026. CEO Naseeb Khan highlighted the rigorous training phases and international tours, like the five-match series in Bangladesh and the upcoming India series, aimed to provide the squad with competitive experience.

