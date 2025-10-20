Sri Lanka Edges Bangladesh in Women's World Cricket Thriller

In a thrilling Women's World Cricket match on Monday, Bangladesh suffered a heartbreaking seven-run defeat against Sri Lanka. Despite commendable efforts with the bat by captain Nigar Sultana and Sharmin Akhter, Bangladesh's campaign came to an end.

Sri Lanka set a target of 203, with Hasini Perera scoring 85, skipper Chamari Athapaththu adding 46, and Nilakshika Silva contributing 37. Bangladesh was in the hunt, courtesy of half-centuries from Sharmin and Nigar, before a late batting collapse left them stranded at 195/9.

Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu shone with the ball as well, sealing the victory with a remarkable performance of 4/42, taking three crucial wickets in the final over, and keeping Sri Lanka's hopes of a knockout berth alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)