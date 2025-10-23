Indian Women Grapplers Eye Bronze at U23 World Championships

Three Indian women wrestlers showcased impressive skill at the U23 World Championships on Thursday, yet faced challenges in securing a place in the finals. Nishu, competing in the 55kg category, was off to a strong start by defeating Japan's Moe Kiyooka and Kira Solobchuk. However, her journey halted in the semifinals against Turkiye's Tuba Demir with a narrow 6-4 defeat.

Pulkit, in the 65kg bracket, put up commendable performances by outmatching her opponents with technical superiority. Despite early successes, a semifinal loss to Elizaveta Petliakova under the UWW flag ended her gold medal dream.

Srishti, competing at 68kg, displayed tactical acumen during her bouts, besting opponents from Canada and Ukraine. Unfortunately, her aspirations for a finals berth were dashed by Alina Shevchenko's superior strategy. Meanwhile, Neha Sharma progresses into a repechage for another shot at bronze following quarter-final exits.

(With inputs from agencies.)