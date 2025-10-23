India Triumphs in Kabaddi at Asian Youth Games with Twin Golds
India celebrated a successful day at the Asian Youth Games with gold medals in both the boys' and girls' kabaddi events, elevating the country's standing to fifth place. The Indian teams showcased impressive performances, especially in kabaddi and athletics, adding to their medal tally.
On a remarkable day at the Asian Youth Games, India clinched twin gold medals in kabaddi, dominating both the boys' and girls' categories to climb to fifth place in the overall standings on Thursday.
India's golden feats in kabaddi boosted the nation's medal count to two golds, three silvers, and five bronzes (2-3-5), marking their best performance yet at the continental competition set to conclude on October 27. While China led with six golds, Thailand, Uzbekistan, and Iran lagged, specifically losing to India in both kabaddi finals.
The kabaddi finals presented contrasting narratives: the girls' team demolished Iran 75-21, sealing half-time with a 33-12 lead, while the boys scraped past Iran in a tense 35-32 victory. Alongside kabaddi, Indian athletes added further laurels in athletics and taekwondo, underscoring India's competitive spirit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
