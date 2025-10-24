Ferrari Hopes for Mexican Grand Prix Repeat Amid Challenges

Lewis Hamilton remains hopeful that Ferrari can recreate last year's victory at the Mexican Grand Prix. His teammate Charles Leclerc, however, holds a more cautious outlook, suggesting that extraordinary circumstances may be needed for victory.

Ferrari's last win in Mexico was achieved by Carlos Sainz, who now races for Williams. Hamilton, joining Ferrari in January, sees last year's success as a learning opportunity for the upcoming race, despite facing the challenge of missing the first practice session.

While Hamilton is eager to build on past successes, Leclerc acknowledges the difficulty in competing for a win this weekend, as the team struggles with a 23-race winless streak. Both drivers express the desire to improve but recognize the challenges ahead.

