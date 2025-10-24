Left Menu

Ferrari Hopes for Mexican Grand Prix Repeat Amid Challenges

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc express cautious optimism for Ferrari's performance at the Mexican Grand Prix. While Hamilton hopes for a repeat victory like last year, Leclerc believes a win is unlikely without extraordinary events, given the team's current 23-race winless streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 07:19 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 07:19 IST
Ferrari Hopes for Mexican Grand Prix Repeat Amid Challenges

Lewis Hamilton remains hopeful that Ferrari can recreate last year's victory at the Mexican Grand Prix. His teammate Charles Leclerc, however, holds a more cautious outlook, suggesting that extraordinary circumstances may be needed for victory.

Ferrari's last win in Mexico was achieved by Carlos Sainz, who now races for Williams. Hamilton, joining Ferrari in January, sees last year's success as a learning opportunity for the upcoming race, despite facing the challenge of missing the first practice session.

While Hamilton is eager to build on past successes, Leclerc acknowledges the difficulty in competing for a win this weekend, as the team struggles with a 23-race winless streak. Both drivers express the desire to improve but recognize the challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mega Narcotic Bust: Customs Catch Rs 7 Crore Worth of Ganja at IGI Airport

Mega Narcotic Bust: Customs Catch Rs 7 Crore Worth of Ganja at IGI Airport

 India
2
Destructive Bird Flu Threatens Antarctic Wildlife

Destructive Bird Flu Threatens Antarctic Wildlife

 Global
3
Delhi Skies Set to Open: Cloud Seeding Trials Tackle Winter Pollution

Delhi Skies Set to Open: Cloud Seeding Trials Tackle Winter Pollution

 India
4
Tragedy on the Road: Deadly Bus Fire in Kurnool

Tragedy on the Road: Deadly Bus Fire in Kurnool

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025