Argentine Tennis Star Faces Suspension Amid Doping Allegations

In a significant development in the world of tennis, Argentine player Facundo Bagnis has decided to undertake a voluntary provisional suspension following a positive result for banned substances, specifically diuretics and masking agents. This was disclosed by the International Tennis Integrity Agency on Thursday.

The 35-year-old athlete's test occurred during the U.S. Open's qualifying rounds in August. Despite his defeat in the first round, marking his sixth consecutive loss in Grand Slam qualifiers, the test result raises concerns about integrity and substance use in the sport.

In his career, Bagnis, who was ranked as high as No. 55 in the ATP standings in 2016, was notified of the infraction earlier this month. He opted to commence a provisional suspension last week, which will be credited as time served should he receive an official ban.

