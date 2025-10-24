Left Menu

Mumbai Meteors Take Top Spot with Electrifying Win Over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Mumbai Meteors secured a thrilling victory against Bengaluru Torpedoes in the Prime Volleyball League, claiming the top spot in the points table. With standout performances from Shubham Chaudhary and Om Lad, the Meteors are set to face the fourth-positioned team in the semi-finals, while Bengaluru will compete against Ahmedabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:27 IST
Mumbai Meteors Take Top Spot with Electrifying Win Over Bengaluru Torpedoes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Meteors clinched a dramatic victory over the Bengaluru Torpedoes, finishing 15-13, 15-13, 18-20, 15-10 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League held at Hyderabad's Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Wednesday. This win propels the Meteors to the top of the points table.

Shubham Chaudhary's exceptional performance earned him the Player of the Match accolade. With skilled plays from setter Om Lad and relentless spikes by Mathias Loftesnes, the Meteors gained an early advantage. Despite strong defensive efforts from Bengaluru's Jishnu and Mujeeb, Chaudhary continued to find strategic spots on the court.

In a strong showing during Matt West's absence, setter Sandeep successfully connected with Joel Benjamin, while Mumbai's Petter Ostvik delivered formidable blocks. Amit Gulia's potent spikes only added to the pressure on the Torpedoes, sealing a commanding lead for the Meteors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Road: Deadly Bus Fire in Kurnool

Tragedy on the Road: Deadly Bus Fire in Kurnool

 India
2
Multan Sultans' Owner Ali Tareen Sparks Controversy with PCB

Multan Sultans' Owner Ali Tareen Sparks Controversy with PCB

 Pakistan
3
NDA's Promise for a Flourishing Bihar: Modi's Rally Highlights

NDA's Promise for a Flourishing Bihar: Modi's Rally Highlights

 India
4
Sports Highlights: Olympic Dreams, World Series Showdown, and Messi's Contract Extension

Sports Highlights: Olympic Dreams, World Series Showdown, and Messi's Contra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025