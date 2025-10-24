Mumbai Meteors Take Top Spot with Electrifying Win Over Bengaluru Torpedoes

The Mumbai Meteors clinched a dramatic victory over the Bengaluru Torpedoes, finishing 15-13, 15-13, 18-20, 15-10 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League held at Hyderabad's Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Wednesday. This win propels the Meteors to the top of the points table.

Shubham Chaudhary's exceptional performance earned him the Player of the Match accolade. With skilled plays from setter Om Lad and relentless spikes by Mathias Loftesnes, the Meteors gained an early advantage. Despite strong defensive efforts from Bengaluru's Jishnu and Mujeeb, Chaudhary continued to find strategic spots on the court.

In a strong showing during Matt West's absence, setter Sandeep successfully connected with Joel Benjamin, while Mumbai's Petter Ostvik delivered formidable blocks. Amit Gulia's potent spikes only added to the pressure on the Torpedoes, sealing a commanding lead for the Meteors.

(With inputs from agencies.)