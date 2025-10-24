Shan Masood's Dual Role: Leading Pakistan Cricket On and Off the Field
The Pakistan Cricket Board has appointed Test captain Shan Masood as a consultant for international cricket and players affairs. This unprecedented decision marks the first time a serving Test captain has taken on an additional board role. The PCB also seeks a director of international cricket operations.
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Shan Masood, currently serving as the Test captain, as a consultant for international cricket and players affairs, a first in the board's history.
Announced Friday night, the decision showcases an unprecedented approach that sees a captain undertaking dual responsibilities at the PCB. While Shan's directorship for international cricket operations remains undecided, the PCB has advertised the post with an application deadline of November 2.
Insiders revealed a unanimous consensus backing Masood's capability in leading the international cricket affairs sector, highlighting his leadership and strategic skills both on and off the field.
(With inputs from agencies.)