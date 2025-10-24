Left Menu

India's Young Boxing Stars Shine at Asian Youth Games

India's youth boxing team made a strong impression at the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025. Khushi Chand and Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari achieved notable victories in preliminary rounds. India’s campaign opened with Devendra Choudhary's win in the Boys' 75kg category. The competition runs through October 30 in Bahrain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 23:38 IST
Boxing team (Photo: Asian Youth Games). Image Credit: ANI
  • Bahrain

India's youthful boxing squad has kicked off the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025 with commendable performances in Bahrain. In an impressive early display, Khushi Chand and Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari secured successive wins in the opening bouts, continuing the positive momentum from the outset of the event.

Khushi Chand delivered a masterful performance in the Girls' 46kg division, overpowering Jordan's Reem Al-Ramahi with a sweeping 5-0 victory at Exhibition World Bahrain - Hall 9. Her adept use of agility and strategy saw her dominate the entire match, earning her a spot in the upcoming stages.

Meanwhile, Devendra Choudhary marked a successful start to India's campaign on Thursday in the Boys' 75kg pre-quarterfinals, dismissing his adversary with superior ring tactics. Trained under expert guidance at NS NIS Patiala, the Indian contingent is poised for strong showings across various categories as the tournament progresses through October 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

