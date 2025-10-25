Dutch Delight: Van de Wouw and Wiebes Shine at UCI Track Cycling Worlds

Dutch cyclists Hetty van de Wouw and Lorena Wiebes each seized their second world title at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships, affirming the Netherlands' dominance in Santiago, Chile. Van de Wouw emerged victorious in the women's sprint, defeating Japan's Mina Sato in two heats, securing her place in history as only the second Dutch woman to achieve this feat since 1991.

The triumph adds to Van de Wouw's earlier team sprint gold, achieved with teammates Steffie van der Peet and Kimberly Kalee. "It's unbelievable," Van de Wouw remarked. Her victory against Olympic champion Ellesse Andrews in the quarterfinals had bolstered her confidence, culminating in an unexpected world championship title.

Meanwhile, Wiebes captured the women's omnium title, overcoming a challenge from France's Marion Borras. This win marked her third world title within a fortnight, complementing victories in the scratch race and Gravel World Championships, thus concluding a remarkable season. Upcoming events include the kilometre time trial and keirin, where Van de Wouw is set to compete again.

(With inputs from agencies.)