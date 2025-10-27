Blair Tickner Joins Blackcaps: A Strategic Move Amidst ODI Challenge Against England

New Zealand Cricket has announced that Blair Tickner will join the national team for the remainder of the ongoing ODI series against England. His inclusion follows Kyle Jamieson's withdrawal due to a stiff left side. Tickner, 32, is expected to join the squad on Monday, enhancing the team's bowling lineup.

With 13 ODIs under his belt, netting 16 wickets at an average of 42.43, Tickner is no stranger to the international cricket scene. He last played against Pakistan in May 2023. Blackcaps coach Rob Walter endorsed Tickner as a suitable replacement, praising his adherence to Jamieson's playing style.

Reflecting on a commendable four-wicket victory at Bay Oval, Walter acknowledged standout performances from emerging talent Zak Foulkes. Foulkes' figures of 4-41 demonstrated his prowess. Looking ahead, the team gears up for the Hamilton clash, with England determined to challenge the Kiwis for series parity.

(With inputs from agencies.)