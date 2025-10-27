Left Menu

Blair Tickner Joins Blackcaps: A Strategic Move Amidst ODI Challenge Against England

New Zealand has called up pacer Blair Tickner for their ODI series against England after Kyle Jamieson's injury. Tickner, an experienced bowler, is set to play a crucial role in the matches. The team celebrated a successful series start, with impressive performances from Zak Foulkes and others setting the tone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 27-10-2025 11:00 IST
Blair Tickner Joins Blackcaps: A Strategic Move Amidst ODI Challenge Against England
Blair Tickner. (Photo: New Zealand Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand Cricket has announced that Blair Tickner will join the national team for the remainder of the ongoing ODI series against England. His inclusion follows Kyle Jamieson's withdrawal due to a stiff left side. Tickner, 32, is expected to join the squad on Monday, enhancing the team's bowling lineup.

With 13 ODIs under his belt, netting 16 wickets at an average of 42.43, Tickner is no stranger to the international cricket scene. He last played against Pakistan in May 2023. Blackcaps coach Rob Walter endorsed Tickner as a suitable replacement, praising his adherence to Jamieson's playing style.

Reflecting on a commendable four-wicket victory at Bay Oval, Walter acknowledged standout performances from emerging talent Zak Foulkes. Foulkes' figures of 4-41 demonstrated his prowess. Looking ahead, the team gears up for the Hamilton clash, with England determined to challenge the Kiwis for series parity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tibetan Man Jailed for Asylum Fraud Scheme

Tibetan Man Jailed for Asylum Fraud Scheme

 United States
2
China Offers Aid After U.S. Navy Incidents

China Offers Aid After U.S. Navy Incidents

 China
3
Supreme Court Demands CBI's Stance on Kapil Wadhawan's Bail in Massive Fraud Case

Supreme Court Demands CBI's Stance on Kapil Wadhawan's Bail in Massive Fraud...

 India
4
Justice Surya Kant: The Next CJI with a Legacy of Landmark Verdicts

Justice Surya Kant: The Next CJI with a Legacy of Landmark Verdicts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI ethics varies widely across nations and sectors, challenging global alignment

Precision agriculture enters AI era: Key global trends

AI-driven cities on the rise: Ethical and data integration challenges ahead

From AI tutors to smart wearables: Technology redefines special education inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025