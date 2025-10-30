Koldo Obieta's Last-Minute Heroics Secure Win for Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters FC began their Super Cup journey with a narrow 1-0 victory over Rajasthan United FC, thanks to a late header by new recruit Koldo Obieta. The match, held on Thursday, saw Rajasthan reduced to ten men after Gursimrat Singh Gill's red card, yet they battled for a stalemate until the closing moments.

Throughout the game, Rajasthan showcased resilience despite their numerical disadvantage. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters, seen as the favorites, struggled to capitalize on their chances for much of the match. The highlight came when Obieta found the back of the net in the 87th minute, securing the points for the Blasters.

The match also featured impressive performances including Danish Farooq's near-miss from a corner and Emphatic defenses from Rajasthan highlighted by Gill's clearance efforts before his ejection. Eventually, the Blasters' relentless attack paid off, culminating in Obieta's decisive debut goal, a powerful header off a Juan Rodríguez cross.

(With inputs from agencies.)