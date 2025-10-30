Luciano Spalletti Takes Helm at Juventus Amidst Turbulent Season
In a strategic move, Juventus has appointed Luciano Spalletti, the former Italy manager, as head coach for the rest of the season. This decision comes in the wake of Igor Tudor's dismissal after an unsatisfactory streak of eight winless matches across all competitions.
Spalletti, a seasoned manager with a history at Italy, Inter Milan, and Napoli, is tasked with steering Juventus out of a challenging period. Under his leadership, the team hopes to regain its competitive edge and climb the standings.
Presently ranked seventh after nine matches, Juventus faces mounting pressure to improve their performance. Spalletti's appointment marks a pivotal moment for the club as they strive for a turnaround this season.
