Left Menu

Luciano Spalletti Takes Helm at Juventus Amidst Turbulent Season

Juventus appoints former Italy manager Luciano Spalletti as their new head coach following the departure of Igor Tudor due to poor performance. Spalletti, who has previously managed Italy, Inter Milan, and Napoli, aims to revive the team's fortunes as they currently sit seventh in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:12 IST
Luciano Spalletti Takes Helm at Juventus Amidst Turbulent Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, Juventus has appointed Luciano Spalletti, the former Italy manager, as head coach for the rest of the season. This decision comes in the wake of Igor Tudor's dismissal after an unsatisfactory streak of eight winless matches across all competitions.

Spalletti, a seasoned manager with a history at Italy, Inter Milan, and Napoli, is tasked with steering Juventus out of a challenging period. Under his leadership, the team hopes to regain its competitive edge and climb the standings.

Presently ranked seventh after nine matches, Juventus faces mounting pressure to improve their performance. Spalletti's appointment marks a pivotal moment for the club as they strive for a turnaround this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025