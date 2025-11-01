Dodgers Keep Championship Hopes Alive with Tense Victory
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 in Game Six of the World Series, pushing the series to a decisive Game Seven. Key performances by pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and players Mookie Betts and Will Smith helped Los Angeles stave off elimination and delay Toronto's championship celebration.
The Los Angeles Dodgers narrowly secured their chance to repeat as World Series champions with a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. The win, achieved amid high stakes, forces a decisive Game Seven.
Facing elimination, the Dodgers' starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivered a strong performance over six innings. Mookie Betts and Will Smith led the offense as Los Angeles opened with a 3-0 lead. A controversial play in the ninth inning was reviewed, favoring the Dodgers and sealing their win.
The victory delays Toronto's potential title celebration and extends the series, with the decisive match set for Saturday. The Dodgers entered the series as favorites, facing unexpectedly high competition from the Blue Jays.
(With inputs from agencies.)