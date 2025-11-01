Dodgers Keep Championship Hopes Alive with Tense Victory

The Los Angeles Dodgers narrowly secured their chance to repeat as World Series champions with a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. The win, achieved amid high stakes, forces a decisive Game Seven.

Facing elimination, the Dodgers' starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivered a strong performance over six innings. Mookie Betts and Will Smith led the offense as Los Angeles opened with a 3-0 lead. A controversial play in the ninth inning was reviewed, favoring the Dodgers and sealing their win.

The victory delays Toronto's potential title celebration and extends the series, with the decisive match set for Saturday. The Dodgers entered the series as favorites, facing unexpectedly high competition from the Blue Jays.

(With inputs from agencies.)