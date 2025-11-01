Left Menu

India Aims to Clinch Women's World Cup Glory

India is set to face South Africa in the Women's World Cup final. Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the team seeks to overcome previous loses and clinch their first global title. Despite past defeats, they are motivated and ready to bring the Cup home.

Updated: 01-11-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 18:59 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur

India's women's cricket team, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, is on the brink of claiming their first global title. After enduring painful losses in previous tournaments, the team is ready to experience the joy of victory against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium.

As the nation gears up for the final, Harmanpreet emphasized the team's united front and the motivation derived from reaching this crucial stage. India, making their third appearance in a Women's ODI World Cup final, is determined to overturn past disappointments and seize the opportunity.

Despite setbacks in the league stage, the captain acknowledged the positive mindset that propelled them to the final. With newfound excitement in a tournament marked by varied contenders, India aims to demonstrate their preparedness and resilience on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

