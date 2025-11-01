Grandmasters Face Off: Chess World Cup's Dramatic Opening Round

The World Chess Cup commenced with an intriguing opening round over the weekend, where Indian grandmasters Raunak Sadhwani and S L Narayanan were held to draws by their opponents from South Africa and Peru, respectively. As the competition unfolded in its knockout format, several matches proceeded as per rankings.

However, some surprises emerged when four participants did not turn up, resulting in walkovers for their higher-ranked adversaries. This unexpected twist allowed those players an easy passage to the next phase of the tournament, which boasts a USD 2 million prize and spots in the next candidates' tournament.

India's top chess players, including World Champion D Gukesh and others, received direct entry into the second round, featuring 128 contenders. The knockout round will involve two classical games, with rapid tiebreakers, ensuring only the finest advance.

(With inputs from agencies.)