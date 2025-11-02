Left Menu

Epic Sports Weekend: Dodgers Make History, NFL Trades, and More

The weekend in sports was filed with thrilling moments, including the Dodgers clinching a historic World Series title, high-stakes NFL trades involving Jaire Alexander, and incredible performances from athletes like Marcedes Lewis and Jannik Sinner. Injuries also marked the landscape, with key players sidelined, underscoring both triumphs and challenges.

Updated: 02-11-2025 13:30 IST
In a weekend filled with sporting highs, the Los Angeles Dodgers claimed a historic World Series victory, becoming the first team in 25 years to win back-to-back championships. Their dramatic Game 7 rally against the Toronto Blue Jays culminated in victory when Will Smith's 11th inning homer sealed their legacy.

The NFL trade winds are swirling as the Baltimore Ravens announced the trade of cornerback Jaire Alexander to the Philadelphia Eagles. Alexander, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, is expected to bring his strong defensive skills to Philadelphia, as part of the deal including future draft picks.

Meanwhile, history is on the brink in the NFL as the Denver Broncos' Marcedes Lewis prepares to become the oldest tight end to play in a game. Tennis star Jannik Sinner surged into the Paris Masters final, while injury woes sidelined noteworthy players across multiple sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

