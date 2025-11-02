Left Menu

Washington Sundar Shines in Thrilling T20 Victory

Washington Sundar's unbeaten 49 off 23 balls led India to a five-wicket victory against Australia in the third T20 in Hobart. The win tied the series 1-1. Despite Tim David's impressive 74 for Australia, disciplined bowling and strategic partnerships secured India's victory. The series continues with two more games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 02-11-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 17:38 IST
Washington Sundar
  • Country:
  • Australia

Washington Sundar played a pivotal role in India's thrilling five-wicket victory over Australia in the third T20 match in Hobart, scoring an outstanding unbeaten 49 from just 23 balls. This victory has brought the series to a tie at 1-1 with two matches remaining.

Australia, having posted 186-6 in their 20 overs, saw remarkable performances from Tim David, who scored a blistering 74, and Marcus Stoinis with 64 runs. However, India's disciplined bowling and tactical gameplay overshadowed Australia's efforts.

India's strategy included notable contributions from Tilak Varma and Jitesh Sharma, ensuring a steady chase. Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy were instrumental in the bowling attack, with Arshdeep taking crucial wickets. The fourth T20 is set for the Gold Coast, with excitement building for the remainder of the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

