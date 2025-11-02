India Sets Sights on Victory at IBSF World Snooker Championships

Three-time world snooker champion Pankaj Advani is poised to spearhead India's quest for glory at the IBSF World Snooker Championships, set to kick off in Doha on Monday. The men's segment is structured in two phases, running from November 3-6 and 7-13, with exceptional performers earning direct entry into the second stage.

Joining Advani and seasoned campaigner Brijesh Damani are fellow Indian cueists Paras Gupta, Dhvaj Haria, Malkeet Singh, and Mohammad Hussain, all eager to secure their place in the final showdown. This strong lineup highlights India's depth and talent in the cue sports arena.

The women's competition, commencing Friday, sees six Indian contenders, including National 6-red champion Keerthana Pandian and rising star Natasha Chethan, aiming for high honors. Under the guidance of coach Ashok Shandilya, the team is prepared to tackle the international challenge in Qatar.

