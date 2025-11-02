India Sets Sights on Victory at IBSF World Snooker Championships
India, led by three-time champion Pankaj Advani, is gearing up for the IBSF World Snooker Championships in Doha. The event, beginning Monday, features distinct men's and women's competitions, with top players advancing directly to the final stages. India's squad includes notable players like Brijesh Damani and Keerthana Pandian.
Three-time world snooker champion Pankaj Advani is poised to spearhead India's quest for glory at the IBSF World Snooker Championships, set to kick off in Doha on Monday. The men's segment is structured in two phases, running from November 3-6 and 7-13, with exceptional performers earning direct entry into the second stage.
Joining Advani and seasoned campaigner Brijesh Damani are fellow Indian cueists Paras Gupta, Dhvaj Haria, Malkeet Singh, and Mohammad Hussain, all eager to secure their place in the final showdown. This strong lineup highlights India's depth and talent in the cue sports arena.
The women's competition, commencing Friday, sees six Indian contenders, including National 6-red champion Keerthana Pandian and rising star Natasha Chethan, aiming for high honors. Under the guidance of coach Ashok Shandilya, the team is prepared to tackle the international challenge in Qatar.
