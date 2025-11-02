Bayern Munich Shatters Records On and Off the Field
Bayern Munich announced record financial and membership figures, with 50,000 new members, totaling 432,500 overall. The club's turnover for the 2024-25 year reached 978.3 million euros, and its net profit was 27.1 million euros. Bayern's prudent financial strategy and strong season start underscore its stability.
- Country:
- Germany
Bayern Munich has broken records both in financial performance and membership at its recent annual general meeting. The club reported a striking addition of 50,000 members last year, bringing the total to 432,500, making it the largest membership of any club globally.
The club announced that its turnover for the 2024-25 financial year soared to 978.3 million euros, while net profits hit 27.1 million euros. The club credits its financial stability to prudent spending, highlighted by limited transfer activity except for acquiring Luis Díaz from Liverpool for 67.5 million euros.
Bayern's on-field success mirrors its off-field achievements, starting the season with a 15-game winning streak. Members re-elected Herbert Hainer as president, reaffirming leadership continuity alongside CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki Q2 net profit rises 8 per cent to Rs 3,349 crore; total revenue up 13 per cent at Rs 42,344.2 crore: Co filing.
Patanjali Foods Ltd Achieves 67% Net Profit Surge in Q2
Welspun Corp net profit grows to Rs 443.51 cr in Q2; order book touches Rs 23,500 cr level
DCM Shriram Ltd Sees 2.5-Fold Surge in Q2 Net Profit
ITC Q2 consolidated net profit up 4.1 pc at Rs 5,187cr, revenue dips marginally