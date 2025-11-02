Bayern Munich Shatters Records On and Off the Field

Bayern Munich has broken records both in financial performance and membership at its recent annual general meeting. The club reported a striking addition of 50,000 members last year, bringing the total to 432,500, making it the largest membership of any club globally.

The club announced that its turnover for the 2024-25 financial year soared to 978.3 million euros, while net profits hit 27.1 million euros. The club credits its financial stability to prudent spending, highlighted by limited transfer activity except for acquiring Luis Díaz from Liverpool for 67.5 million euros.

Bayern's on-field success mirrors its off-field achievements, starting the season with a 15-game winning streak. Members re-elected Herbert Hainer as president, reaffirming leadership continuity alongside CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.

(With inputs from agencies.)