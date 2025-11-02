Washington Sundar Shines with a Match-Turning Knock Against Australia

In a thrilling turn of events during the third T20I against Australia in Hobart, Washington Sundar emerged as a linchpin in India's dramatic pursuit of 187 runs, leveling the series 1-1. Former Indian pacer Varun Aaron commended Sundar's performance, particularly lauding his skillful handling of short-pitched deliveries.

Sundar's unbeaten 49 off just 23 balls provided the spark needed for India, effectively navigating short balls, a strategy reminiscent of his IPL performances. Aaron highlighted how Sundar's early six against Nathan Ellis set the perfect tone, perplexing Australia with his adeptness, despite not bowling during the match.

Adding to India's success was Arshdeep Singh's formidable bowling; his three-wicket haul proved pivotal. Singh and Jasprit Bumrah's seamless partnership kept the Australians at bay, restricting their power-play progress. Despite a commendable effort from Marcus Stoinis, Arshdeep's strategic wickets were fundamental in securing this critical victory.

