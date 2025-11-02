Left Menu

Washington Sundar Shines with a Match-Turning Knock Against Australia

Varun Aaron praised Washington Sundar's explosive 49* in 23 balls, which was pivotal in leveling India's T20I series against Australia. Sundar's adeptness against short balls was crucial in the successful run-chase. Arshdeep Singh's effective bowling also contributed to the series-tying victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:06 IST
Washington Sundar Shines with a Match-Turning Knock Against Australia
Washington Sundar. (Photo; @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a thrilling turn of events during the third T20I against Australia in Hobart, Washington Sundar emerged as a linchpin in India's dramatic pursuit of 187 runs, leveling the series 1-1. Former Indian pacer Varun Aaron commended Sundar's performance, particularly lauding his skillful handling of short-pitched deliveries.

Sundar's unbeaten 49 off just 23 balls provided the spark needed for India, effectively navigating short balls, a strategy reminiscent of his IPL performances. Aaron highlighted how Sundar's early six against Nathan Ellis set the perfect tone, perplexing Australia with his adeptness, despite not bowling during the match.

Adding to India's success was Arshdeep Singh's formidable bowling; his three-wicket haul proved pivotal. Singh and Jasprit Bumrah's seamless partnership kept the Australians at bay, restricting their power-play progress. Despite a commendable effort from Marcus Stoinis, Arshdeep's strategic wickets were fundamental in securing this critical victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025