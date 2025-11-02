Left Menu

Manchester United Edges Past Brighton in Thrilling WSL Match

Manchester United secured a 3-2 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Women's Super League, keeping them in third place behind Chelsea and Manchester City. Norway’s Elisabeth Terland scored first, with Jess Park and Lisa Naalsund also contributing goals. Brighton's Kiko Seike scored a late goal in stoppage time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:11 IST
In a captivating Women's Super League encounter, Manchester United emerged victorious against Brighton & Hove Albion with a narrow 3-2 win. This result sees United maintain their pursuit of leaders Chelsea and second-placed Manchester City, positioning them squarely in the race for the top spots.

Elisabeth Terland gave Manchester United the lead right before half-time, and a goal from Jess Park in the 58th minute doubled their advantage. Despite Fran Kirby's effort narrowing the gap for Brighton, Lisa Naalsund restored the two-goal lead just before full time.

Brighton provided a nail-biting finish with Kiko Seike's stunning stoppage time goal, but United held firm to claim the win. Meanwhile, a late equalizer by Kelly Gago saw Everton secure a 3-3 draw against Aston Villa, while Arsenal triumphed over Leicester City 4-1, with Stina Blackstenius scoring twice.

