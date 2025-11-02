Manchester United Edges Past Brighton in Thrilling WSL Match

In a captivating Women's Super League encounter, Manchester United emerged victorious against Brighton & Hove Albion with a narrow 3-2 win. This result sees United maintain their pursuit of leaders Chelsea and second-placed Manchester City, positioning them squarely in the race for the top spots.

Elisabeth Terland gave Manchester United the lead right before half-time, and a goal from Jess Park in the 58th minute doubled their advantage. Despite Fran Kirby's effort narrowing the gap for Brighton, Lisa Naalsund restored the two-goal lead just before full time.

Brighton provided a nail-biting finish with Kiko Seike's stunning stoppage time goal, but United held firm to claim the win. Meanwhile, a late equalizer by Kelly Gago saw Everton secure a 3-3 draw against Aston Villa, while Arsenal triumphed over Leicester City 4-1, with Stina Blackstenius scoring twice.