Left Menu

Kenya Dominates NYC Marathon: A Historic Victory

Kenyan athletes dominated the New York City Marathon with Benson Kipruto and Hellen Obiri claiming victories in the men's and women's races respectively. Kipruto edged out a photo finish win, while Obiri shattered a 22-year-old course record. This event marked the conclusion of the World Marathon Majors calendar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 21:55 IST
Kenya Dominates NYC Marathon: A Historic Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kenya's dominance in marathon running was on full display as the country swept the men's and women's events at the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Benson Kipruto clinched victory in the men's race after a nail-biting sprint finish, registering a time of 2:08:09, narrowly defeating Alexander Mutiso in a photo finish.

In the women's race, Hellen Obiri delivered a stellar performance, setting a new course record of 2:19:51, surpassing the previous record held for 22 years. This prestigious event marks the end of the World Marathon Majors calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025