Kenya Dominates NYC Marathon: A Historic Victory

Kenya's dominance in marathon running was on full display as the country swept the men's and women's events at the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Benson Kipruto clinched victory in the men's race after a nail-biting sprint finish, registering a time of 2:08:09, narrowly defeating Alexander Mutiso in a photo finish.

In the women's race, Hellen Obiri delivered a stellar performance, setting a new course record of 2:19:51, surpassing the previous record held for 22 years. This prestigious event marks the end of the World Marathon Majors calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)