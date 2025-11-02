Sinner's Paris Victory Propels Him to Top of Tennis World
Jannik Sinner reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in men's tennis by defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Paris Masters final. The Italian secured his first Paris title and extended his indoor winning streak. Auger-Aliassime's loss also cost him a spot in the ATP Finals.
- Country:
- France
Jannik Sinner has ascended to the pinnacle of men's tennis, capturing the No. 1 ranking with a commanding victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Paris Masters final.
The Italian player, known for his powerful gameplay, overcame the ninth-seeded Canadian 6-4, 7-6 (4) to secure his first Paris title, adding to his impressive 26-match indoor winning streak. This victory follows his triumph in Vienna just a week earlier.
Sinner's win not only highlighted his dominance on the court but also denied Auger-Aliassime a crucial spot in the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. As he clinched his 23rd career title, Sinner celebrated with a symbolic gesture of gratitude toward the enthusiastic crowd.
(With inputs from agencies.)