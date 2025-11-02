Sinner's Paris Victory Propels Him to Top of Tennis World

Jannik Sinner has ascended to the pinnacle of men's tennis, capturing the No. 1 ranking with a commanding victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Paris Masters final.

The Italian player, known for his powerful gameplay, overcame the ninth-seeded Canadian 6-4, 7-6 (4) to secure his first Paris title, adding to his impressive 26-match indoor winning streak. This victory follows his triumph in Vienna just a week earlier.

Sinner's win not only highlighted his dominance on the court but also denied Auger-Aliassime a crucial spot in the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy. As he clinched his 23rd career title, Sinner celebrated with a symbolic gesture of gratitude toward the enthusiastic crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)