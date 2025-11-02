Sports Headlines: Thrills, Trades, and Historic Moments

In a bustling weekend of sports action, the Toronto Maple Leafs triumphed over the Philadelphia Flyers, scoring a decisive 5-2 win, while the Ravens finalized a significant trade sending Jaire Alexander to the Eagles. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers made headlines by repeating as World Series champions after a nail-biting game against the Blue Jays.

Marcedes Lewis poised to break records, will become the oldest tight end in NFL history during the Broncos' upcoming game. In college football, NC State celebrated a victory with a surprising win over Georgia Tech, a nail-biter that thrilled fans and left the Yellow Jackets reeling from their first defeat of the season.

Elsewhere, injuries took a toll on major talents like Trae Young and Cole Smith, with recovery timelines impacting their respective teams. In a unique blend of sport and culture, the Detroit Pistons edged past the Dallas Mavericks in Mexico City, embracing the vibrant Day of the Dead celebrations with basketball, culture, and fanfare.

